Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 56,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $471.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.78. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $480.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.14.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

