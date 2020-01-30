Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 289 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $111.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

