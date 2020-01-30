Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

