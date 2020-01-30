Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Shares of V opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.30.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

