Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 102,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $207.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $151.84 and a one year high of $213.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

