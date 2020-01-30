Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,423 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

