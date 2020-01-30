Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 11.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Shares of V stock opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.30. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

