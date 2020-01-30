SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after buying an additional 338,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $372.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

