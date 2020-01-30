SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after buying an additional 338,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $372.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bfsg LLC Sells 340 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Bfsg LLC Sells 340 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Align Technology, Inc.
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Align Technology, Inc.
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc.
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc.
8,166 Shares in Planet Fitness Inc Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC
8,166 Shares in Planet Fitness Inc Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 752 Shares of CVS Health Corp
Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 752 Shares of CVS Health Corp
Honeywell International Inc. Position Lessened by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC
Honeywell International Inc. Position Lessened by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report