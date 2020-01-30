Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $282.90 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

