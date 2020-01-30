Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7,224.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.49.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

