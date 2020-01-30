Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7,224.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.49.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.
Hain Celestial Group Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
