Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.30 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

