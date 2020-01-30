Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

