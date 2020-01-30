Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

