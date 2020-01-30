Bach Option Ltd Takes $871,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bach Option Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.4% of Bach Option Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $282.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.65 and its 200 day moving average is $258.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

