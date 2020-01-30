Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,130 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,472,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 79,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

