Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 564 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,301,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 625,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $59.82 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

