Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIMT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.02.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164,038 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 82,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.