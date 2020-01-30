BTIG Research Begins Coverage on XP (NYSE:XP)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of XP (NYSE:XP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. XP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE XP opened at $40.33 on Monday. XP has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,427,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,839,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

