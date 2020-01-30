Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Cut to Hold at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.52.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.68 million, a PE ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 780,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

