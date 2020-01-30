Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOGL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Danske upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GOGL opened at $4.59 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $654.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $219.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

