Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Microvision has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 574.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microvision will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Microvision news, Director Brian V. Turner acquired 35,000 shares of Microvision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microvision by 117.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,367,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microvision by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

