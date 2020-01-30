HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $145.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.96. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.