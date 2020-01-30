Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MYOK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $70.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,325,444.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,709.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,068.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,307,000 after purchasing an additional 228,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2,581.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 217,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,945,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

