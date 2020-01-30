Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Update

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

