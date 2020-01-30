Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

SUNW opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 74.63% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

