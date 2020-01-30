AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.86.

ATRC opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,763 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AtriCure by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

