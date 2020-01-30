Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

