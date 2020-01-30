Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declines By 15.2%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $17.37 on Thursday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CompX International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CompX International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CompX International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

