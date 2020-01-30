Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $794,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

