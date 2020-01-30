Short Interest in Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Drops By 14.4%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 84,051 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

