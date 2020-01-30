Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

BSBR stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.