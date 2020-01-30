CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CVBF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $23.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 194,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

