Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $72,527.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $881,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $2,840,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,024 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 125.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

