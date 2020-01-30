Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.82.

OR stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

