BidaskClub Downgrades BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) to Sell

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECH. Citigroup initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

NASDAQ TECH opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $163.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.01 and a 200-day moving average of $206.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.