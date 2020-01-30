Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Unico American from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

UNAM opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of -0.40. Unico American has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

