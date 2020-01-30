Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,756.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.