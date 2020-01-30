662 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.79 and a 52 week high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

