Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $158,000 in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.