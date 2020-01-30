Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 42,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

