Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,598 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after buying an additional 204,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 471,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

