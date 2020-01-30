Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 76,796 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 976,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 198,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter.

PHB opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

