Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,362 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

