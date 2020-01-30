Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.