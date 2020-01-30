Conning Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 239,058 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.