Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Nomura reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $95.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 77,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 39,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after buying an additional 291,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

