TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

