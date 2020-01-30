TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tractor Supply Earns “Hold” Rating from Nomura
Tractor Supply Earns “Hold” Rating from Nomura
TherapeuticsMD Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
TherapeuticsMD Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Viavi Solutions Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Viavi Solutions Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
ValuEngine Upgrades VSE to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades VSE to Hold
Wingstop PT Raised to $93.00
Wingstop PT Raised to $93.00
Citigroup Increases Acceleron Pharma Price Target to $138.00
Citigroup Increases Acceleron Pharma Price Target to $138.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report