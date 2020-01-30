Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,473. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 168,423 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,976,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

