ValuEngine Upgrades VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Hold

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. VSE has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $368.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.36.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $198.33 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4,016.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

