Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $93.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of WING stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.48, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,486.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

